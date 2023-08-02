B. Riley Increases WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $14.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 31,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 12,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $146,709.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,487.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $402,161. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 681,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

