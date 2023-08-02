Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,021 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 510,386 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,270,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 416,303 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 254,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 185,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,346. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

