Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Cut by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,994 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $63,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 5,690,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028,275. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

