Banco Macro S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.452 per share by the bank on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Banco Macro Price Performance

NYSE BMA traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 39,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,949. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco Macro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banco Macro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

