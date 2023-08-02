Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $227.81. 489,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.17.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

