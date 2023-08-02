Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 6.1% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $552.79. The stock had a trading volume of 729,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,670. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day moving average of $548.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

