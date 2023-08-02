Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 10,741 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for about 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $202,987,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1,894.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,363,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 1,294,861 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 62.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,356,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 1,290,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.