Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Lowers Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 945,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.73%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

