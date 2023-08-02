Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases 1,399 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

