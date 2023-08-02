Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Neogen makes up about 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. owned 0.07% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,839. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

