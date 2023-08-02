Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 945 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 0.7 %
V traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.00. 2,445,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.36. The firm has a market cap of $445.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
