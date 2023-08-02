Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Banner by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,887. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Insider Activity at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,980 shares of company stock worth $89,792. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

