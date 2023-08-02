Barclays PLC Acquires 158,939 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,939 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Corteva worth $82,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.9 %

Corteva stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

