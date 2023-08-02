Barclays PLC Buys 778,849 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,849 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $98,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,406 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,527. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

