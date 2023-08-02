Barclays PLC Has $112.02 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339,648 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Progressive worth $112,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.