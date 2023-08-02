Barclays PLC Has $112.02 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGRFree Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339,648 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Progressive worth $112,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

