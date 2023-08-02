Barclays PLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,680 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.38% of ONEOK worth $108,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE OKE opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.