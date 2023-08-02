Barclays PLC Sells 147,796 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $66,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

GD opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.00 and a 200-day moving average of $221.08. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

