Barclays PLC Sells 292,824 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292,824 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $78,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $69,407,346,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

