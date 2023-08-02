Barclays PLC Sells 381,590 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of AON worth $87,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,924,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.91 and a 200-day moving average of $320.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

