Barclays Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $107.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.
PGR stock opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
