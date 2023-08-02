Barclays Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $107.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.