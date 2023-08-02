Barclays Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $274.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $359.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $374.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

