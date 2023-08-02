BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Has $46.15 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 36.8% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.29% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $46,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 112,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

