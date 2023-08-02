Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 923 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $47.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

