Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 160.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Walmart by 21.2% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Shares of WMT opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

