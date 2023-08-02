Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.