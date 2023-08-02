Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

