Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,595,000 after acquiring an additional 175,834 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

