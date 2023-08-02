BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $225.13

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $225.13, but opened at $219.52. BeiGene shares last traded at $219.47, with a volume of 151,598 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America lifted their target price on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $244,053,884.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,086,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,127,100,092.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,704,336 shares of company stock valued at $558,481,796 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

