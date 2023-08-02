Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $207.36 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $207.36 million and $3.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.32 or 0.06306549 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,724,727 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,304,727 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

