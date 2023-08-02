Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 37,789 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 37,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $440,241.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,228,870 shares in the company, valued at $84,216,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $1,716,214.08.

On Monday, July 24th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $13,212.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33.

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 781,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $735.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEAV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

