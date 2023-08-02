Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

NYSE:BBY opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

