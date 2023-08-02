Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.2002 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
