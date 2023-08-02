BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,512.00.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE BHP opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

