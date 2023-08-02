BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $4,285,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 379,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,242 shares of company stock worth $504,005 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 142.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

