Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Bioasis Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$794,100.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioasis Technologies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.