Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Cut by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 2.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $50,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $374.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.92. The stock had a trading volume of 775,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,385. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

