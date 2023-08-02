Bird Global (BRDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 490.63% and a negative net margin of 161.19%.

Bird Global Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $33.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.45. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Bird Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Travis Vanderzanden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,005,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,500 shares of company stock worth $200,850. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bird Global by 189.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bird Global by 316.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bird Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bird Global by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177,658 shares during the period.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

