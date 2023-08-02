Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $19.63 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $575.12 billion and $19.63 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,575.87 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.41 or 0.00819605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00128596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018552 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,445,618 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

