BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $363.17 million and approximately $444,800.36 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $29,243.47 or 1.00040121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017334 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,625.22995305 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $445,648.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.