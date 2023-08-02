Bitcoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $241.31 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $241.31 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $242.41 or 0.00819605 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,575.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00128596 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018552 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,465,019 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.