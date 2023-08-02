Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 4.5% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $41,008.56 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00214646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00023592 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00030081 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

