Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

