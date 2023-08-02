Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.06% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 305,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.