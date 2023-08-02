BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,090. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $292,638.72. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 353,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 83,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

