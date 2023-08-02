BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,090. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $292,638.72. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
