BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 210,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
