BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 210,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

