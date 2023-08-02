BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE BGR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 74,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,375. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

