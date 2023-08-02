BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
NYSE BGR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 74,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,375. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.