BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
CII stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,353. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.