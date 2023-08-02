BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,353. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

