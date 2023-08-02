BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BOE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 167,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

