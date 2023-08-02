BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BGY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 160,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 193,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 184,674 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,148 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

