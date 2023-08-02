BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.32. The company had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.23. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.33 and a fifty-two week high of 17.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

